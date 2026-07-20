Officials search for missing Fort Bragg solider

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Family members of a missing Fort Bragg soldier are now in North Carolina to help look for him.

Sayveon Anderson, 25, is from Charlottesville, Virginia.

He was last seen on base on June 29, and was reported absent without leave on July 1.

Four days before his disappearance, Anderson was arrested for trespassing at a Fayetteville hotel.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Bragg Resident Agency Army CID Carolinas Field Office at 910-391-4911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.

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