Officials search for runaway 13-year-old from Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a runaway teen believed to be in Gastonia.

Officials said 13-year-old Johnathan Morales left home on Dec. 26. He was reported missing three days later.

Investigators learned Morales told a friend he was in the Gastonia area, but he did not say where or who he was with.

The sheriff’s office, along with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, are actively working to determine the teen’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information on where he may be is urged to contact Rowan County Crime Stoppers.

