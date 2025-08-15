Officials searching for missing 78-year-old man from Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert late Thursday night for a 78-year-old man last seen in Morganton.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Paul David Jaquith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Officials say he was last seen on Lenoir Road in Morganton. He was supposed to be going to Hickory, but the last text received from the man advised he was in Charlotte.

After pinging his cellphone, it plotted him in Duplin County.

Jaquith is described as a 5-foot-11-inch white male around 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a 2015 silver Toyota Rav4 with Chicago Bears stickers on the back. The license plate number is THX1645.

Anyone with information on Jaquith’s whereabouts should call the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

VIDEO: CMPD locates missing woman last seen in Ballantyne

CMPD locates missing woman last seen in Ballantyne

©2025 Cox Media Group