Authorities searching for missing Avery County boy

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from the Minneapolis area.

In a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the child is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds.

Officials say he has medium dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a camouflage shirt and a bright green shirt underneath.

He was last seen at his home. Officials believe he is traveling on foot, possibly heading toward Elk Park or Frank.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact police.

