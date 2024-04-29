The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery targets opening for Ballantyne location

CHARLOTTE — The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is pushing forward with construction of its Ballantyne taproom. It’s targeting a grand opening over Memorial Day weekend.

The 14,000-square-foot location is the anchor tenant at The Bowl at Ballantyne. Another 7,000 square feet will be dedicated to patio dining, with a second-level mezzanine. It all overlooks a 1-acre biergarten.

The biggest pieces left to finish are the custom millwork — the bar, built-ins and ceilings — and the floors, says Jim Birch, chief operating officer. He says the outside spaces will start to take shape once the gravel paver system is installed over the next week.

