Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mount Holly taproom on track to open despite cost increase

This rendering depicts what the future Mount Holly taproom will look like. (Olde Mecklenburg Brewery)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Construction on Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mount Holly taproom is progressing after a delay due to increased project costs.

The brewery purchased a city-owned property in 2022, but after combining parcels and completing designs, they found construction costs had increased by 30%.

The taproom will be located next to the Dutchmans Creek inlet along the Catawba River, the Gaston Gazette reports.

