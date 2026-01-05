Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mount Holly taproom on track to open despite cost increase

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Construction on Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mount Holly taproom is progressing after a delay due to increased project costs.

The brewery purchased a city-owned property in 2022, but after combining parcels and completing designs, they found construction costs had increased by 30%.

The taproom will be located next to the Dutchmans Creek inlet along the Catawba River, the Gaston Gazette reports.

Read more here.

WATCH: Disgraced brewery owner appears in court on new child sex charges

Disgraced brewery owner appears in court on new child sex charges

©2026 Cox Media Group