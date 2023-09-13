Olivia Rodrigo announces world tour, includes Charlotte show date

CHARLOTTE — Three-time Grammy award winner Olivia Rodrigo has announced plans for a world tour, and the list of dates includes a stop in Charlotte. The 57-date “Guts” tour kicks off in February in California and includes a show at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on March 8, 2024.

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots and reduce resale. Registration is open now through Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. here. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to ticket sales on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50, plus taxes and applicable fees.

Chappell Roan will also perform.

