One of Charlotte’s oldest neighborhoods to receive facelift

CHARLOTTE — More changes are coming to one of Charlotte’s oldest neighborhoods.

But this time, the city is working to make the Greenville neighborhood look and feel like it did in the 1800s.

Laura Bandara is an urban designer for the city.

She said Greenville was one of six connecting villages around Charlotte until urban development and highways divided them into the neighborhoods they are today.

“Our goal has been to highlight this connection through urban design,” Bandara explained.

