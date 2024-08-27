Local

One of Charlotte’s top athletes gives back

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball stopped by the Simmons YMCA in east Charlotte Monday where he held a meet and greet, observed some drills, and gifted 40 kids a pair of his new shoes.

LaMelo Ball first lifestyle shoe drops on Friday

The shoes are called MB.O4s by Puma Basketball.

One of Ball’s priorities is to support Charlotte’s youth, said Denis Thrasher, with Puma Basketball.

“Melo is obviously a huge part of Charlotte and the community and really cares about everyone in the city and it is really important for him,” Thrasher said.

The Simmons YMCA was one of four stops across the country that Ball is making this week.




