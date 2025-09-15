One dead after crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in west Charlotte Sunday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on I-77 North near West Boulevard.

When they arrived, they pronounced one patient dead on the scene.

I-77 North is closed near Exit 9, NC-160. The road is expected to reopen by 2 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

