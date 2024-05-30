One hurt in apartment fire in Huntersville, firefighters say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that caused one person to be hurt Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at the Landings at Northcross apartment complex near Sam Furr Road.

Firefighters said one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

