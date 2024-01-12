One hurt following shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a shooting Thursday night in west Charlotte, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Burbank Drive near Lasalle Street.

MEDIC said one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 spoke with a neighbor who said they heard gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks. It sounded like a bomb with some fireworks. It was like that right there. It sounded really loud. I was like, wow,” the neighbor said.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested or will face charges regarding this shooting.

VIDEO: Person hospitalized following shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

