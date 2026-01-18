Person airlifted from highway crash in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory firefighters responded to a crash in Viewmont early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene along Highway 127 North around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officials told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that one person was airlifted to a hospital.

Police have not shared the cause of the wreck.

Channel 9 is working to find out more.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘Heart-wrenching’: Residents shaken as shots ring out in University City apartment complex

‘Heart-wrenching’: Residents shaken as shots ring out in University City apartment complex

©2026 Cox Media Group