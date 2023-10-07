One person hospitalized in shooting near Goodwill in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized in a shooting on Albemarle Road on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near the Goodwill at the 9300 block of Albemarle Road.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn more about what led to the shooting and whether any suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

