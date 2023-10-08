One person critically injured in Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Uptown on Sunday morning, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Uptown, right by the Spectrum Center.

Channel 9′s crew at the scene said there was a heavy police presence in front of the Spring Hill Suites hotel.

CMPD hasn’t released whether a suspect has been identified.

This is the latest in a string of Uptown shootings in the past week.

We are working to learn what led to the shooting.

