One person killed in crash on I-85 NB in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash on I-85 near Brookshire Boulevard in west Charlotte Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes, closing the highway from Glenwood Drive to Brookshire Boulevard until 5:30 a.m.
No further details have been released at this time.
Other injuries were not reported by officials.
