One person sent to hospital following north Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC said one person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Paramedics responded to the scene at Old Steine Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, MEDIC said.

One person was found suffering a stab wound and was sent to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

