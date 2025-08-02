One person sent to hospital in pedestrian-involved crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a crash near Plaza Midwood on Saturday, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the pedestrian-involved crash at the 1400 block of Central Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
They treated one person for serious injuries. That person was sent to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
