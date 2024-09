CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a crash in South Park early Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sharon Lane near Sharon Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 students killed, 1 hurt in crash near high school, authorities say

2 students killed, 1 hurt in crash near high school, authorities say

©2024 Cox Media Group