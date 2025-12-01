One seriously injured after crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A crash occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 10 near the Catawba and Lincoln line in the Vale community.

Witnesses said the incident left one driver seriously injured after the vehicle overturned several times.

The accident took place along a stretch of roadway that has seen a number of crashes.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 19-year-old faces multiple charges in deadly Gastonia Uber crash

