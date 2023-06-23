One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — If you head north on Interstate 77 from Charlotte and travel for about 90 minutes, you’ll find Surry County.

Here are a few must-visit places we suggest checking out while you’re there:

Pilot Mountain State Park offers hiking, rock climbing, fishing, camping and many other activities and amenities.

If you prefer a nice view with minimal walking, you can drive right to Little Pinnacle Overlook.

Mount Airy is a short drive from Pilot Mountain.

The historic Earle Theatre hosts movies, live music, music and dance classes plus a live radio broadcast which is the second longest live radio show in the nation following the Grand Ole Opry.

The theatre is also home to the Old Time Music Heritage Hall.

Tributes to Mount Airy native Andy Griffith are easy to spot around town. The Andy Griffith Museum is in Mount Airy and is home to the single largest collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to the late actor.

Surry County is also home to the sonker, a Southern dessert.

“The best way to describe it to someone who doesn’t know what it is, it’s similar to cobbler, but I always tell people it has more fruit … whereas typically cobbler is a little more bready,” said Samantha Coleman of Anchored Bake Shop. “But everyone has their own versions of it.”

You can get your fill of this delicacy by checking out any of the stops on the Surry Sonker Trail.

There are dozens of wineries in the area as well.

North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley wine region is in the heart of Surry County, and there’s a trail for that too.

