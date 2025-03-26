Online predator operation leads to 4 arrests for soliciting minors

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office have arrested four individuals accused of attempting to sexually exploit minors online as part of an ongoing operation.

The arrests are the result of proactive online investigations conducted by the Special Victims Unit since February, targeting individuals using chat rooms and social media to solicit minors.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey praised the investigators, stating, “These arrests highlight our unwavering commitment to protecting our community’s children.”

Detectives created online profiles indicating they were minors under 16, leading to multiple adult offenders soliciting explicit images and attempting to arrange meetings.

Three offenders were apprehended at a prearranged location in Monroe, while Brian Ganiel was arrested near his residence in Four Oaks, NC.

David Curlee, one of the suspects, was a registered sex offender at the time of his arrest. Child sexual abuse material was discovered on devices belonging to Curlee and another suspect, Richard Tecuapa, resulting in additional felony charges.

The UCSO’s Crime Laboratory continues to analyze electronic evidence, with potential for further charges. Sheriff Cathey urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and report any suspected exploitation to authorities.

