Only on 9: Artificial heart keeps baby girl alive while waiting for transplant

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A baby girl is in the hospital waiting on a heart transplant, and Channel 9 learned a specialized medical device is buying her time.

“She wouldn’t be here right now without it,” said her mom Madalyn Simpson.

Dallas, whose parents call her Dally, was the perfect Christmas gift for parents, Madalyn Simpson and Cameron Watts. They were home just six weeks before Dally was rushed back to the hospital with an unimaginable diagnosis: Heart failure.

Simpson said everything changed when Dally got what’s called a Berlin Heart. It’s an artificial heart that helps pump blood through the body.

Dallas has already spent 100 days in the hospital. If you want to follow her journey, click here for her Facebook page.

