Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns this week

CHARLOTTE — Greece is the word in Charlotte this week as Greek traditions take center stage at the Yiasou Greek Festival, which began in 1978 and has since become one of the city’s largest annual cultural events.

The festival returns for its 46th year from Sept. 6-8 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 600 East Blvd.

The festival features three entertainment stages, authentic Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, rides, live music, wine tastings, arts and crafts vendors, and Hellenic cultural exhibits.

SEE PHOTOS: 2023 Greek Festival

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 45th Yiasou Greek Festival

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $5 for ages 13 and older. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free street parking is available but will be limited. After 5 p.m. on Friday, free parking will also be available at 400 East Blvd.

For more information, go to yiasoufestival.org.

(Watch below: Panthers donate hundreds of backpacks to Union County students)

Panthers donate hundreds of backpacks to Union County students









©2022 Cox Media Group