CHARLOTTE — Operation Safe Season launched in Charlotte, resulting in the seizure of guns and drugs and aiming to reduce violence in the area. During the operation, law enforcement stopped more than 220 drivers and arrested 36 individuals, including four minors.

The operation, which is part of ongoing efforts by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), has reportedly led to no reported violent crimes in its Central Division, which covers Uptwon, from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies collaborated in the operation.

In total, officers issued more than 300 tickets as part of the enforcement efforts during the operation.

Operation Safe Season in Charlotte results in 36 arrests and seizure of guns, drugs

The operation is expected to continue throughout the holiday season.

VIDEO: CMPD cracks down on crime with Operation Safe Season initiative