Orange County under state of emergency due to severe flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Tropical Storm Chantal pushed out of the Carolinas, but not before bringing severe flooding to parts of the Triangle on its way through.

Orange County declared a state of emergency Sunday night after Chantal’s rains caused flash flooding throughout the county, according to WTVD, our partners in Raleigh.

WTVD reports several road closures and flash flood warnings until later Monday morning. They say thousands were left without power after the storms.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Eno River rose 22 feet in just four hours Sunday night.

Video from Hillsborough, just west of Durham in Orange County, shows water covering roadways, creating rivers in the middle of town.

