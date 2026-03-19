Over 1.2M SC taxpayers could be forced to refile

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than a million income tax filers in South Carolina may have to resubmit their tax returns.

The Senate Finance Committee approved the annual tax conformity bill Tuesday, moving it to the S.C. Senate floor.

The Senate says it may adopt deductions that were part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including exemptions for overtime pay and tips.

If they do, more than 1.2 million people who have filed taxes may have to refile.

It’s unclear what it would mean for people who already paid or received refunds.

VIDEO: South Carolina weighs eliminating state income tax

South Carolina weighs eliminating state income tax

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