80+ new measles cases in SC, more than 500 people in quarantine

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Public Health has reported 89 new cases of measles since Friday, bringing the total number of cases related to the Upstate outbreak to 789.

There are currently 557 people in quarantine and 20 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine is Feb. 19.

Public exposures have been identified at Dorman High, Inman Intermediate, and New Prospect Elementary schools.

The number of students from these schools to be quarantined is still being determined.

