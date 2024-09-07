Over $80,000 seized from drug trafficker courier at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — Tens of thousands dollars were seized from a man suspected of being a courier for drug traffickers at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

According to federal court filings, a drug detection dog alerted officers to Deliang He’s luggage with nearly $80,000 in cash stashed inside. Investigators learned that he made 33 trips from San Francisco to the east coast in just two months, which included several trips to Charlotte.

Feds have now filed to keep the money.

Channel 9 has reported in the past that millions of dollars get funneled through Charlotte Douglas every year.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman faces more animal cruelty charges after serving prison time for crime)

Woman faces more animal cruelty charges after serving prison time for crime

©2024 Cox Media Group