‘Owe my life to them’: Childhood cancer survivor gives back to Make-A-Wish

CHARLOTTE — A childhood cancer survivor credits the Make-A-Wish Foundation for inspiring his career path and giving him the experience of a lifetime. Now, he wants to give back to the organization that gave him so much.

Adam Edwards spends his free time podcasting. It’s a hobby that he says was sparked by a childhood visit to a local news station.

“I think it’s a pivotal point in my life because it motivated me to get into the film scene, photography, videography and now I have a podcast,” Edwards said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central & Western North Carolina organized that station visit.

When Edwards was 5 years old, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma. He celebrated the end of chemotherapy with a trip to Legoland California thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “The perfect ending to a bad situation.”

Ever since, Edwards has been inspired to give back. He’s been a score keeper at the organization’s annual cornhole tournament, helped deliver letters to Santa, and now, he’s sharing his story at the Make-A-Wish Young Professionals events.

“Honestly, I feel as if I owe my life to them,” Edwards said. “I would not be where I am today without Make-A-Wish.”

Edwards’ journey has come full circle. He plans to share the organization’s mission on his new podcast.

“I’m hoping that I could spark some courage, some hope, some positivity and inspire because they really did give me a lot, and I know personally what kind of difference and impact that can have,” he said.

VIDEO: Partnership between Make-A-Wish, Renaissance Fair gives 2 young girls the royal treatment

Partnership between Make-A-Wish, Renaissance Fair gives 2 young girls the royal treatment

©2026 Cox Media Group