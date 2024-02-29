Owner of 3 Lake Norman businesses faces felony embezzlement charges

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The owner of three Lake Norman businesses is facing felony charges.

State officials said 70-year-old Trudi Ann Zangardi is accused of embezzling money customers paid for state sales tax.

Zangardi, the only member of The Zan Group, LLC, allegedly kept nearly $60,000 from The Cabin, Lake Norman Cottages in Davidson, and The Barrel in Mooresville.

Zangardi faces three counts of aid and abet embezzlement of state property and was given a $50,000 unsecured bond.

