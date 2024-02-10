Owner of shuttered CycleBar SouthPark sued

CHARLOTTE — Geneva Capital has filed a lawsuit against the the owners of the now-shuttered CycleBar SouthPark.

The complaint in Mecklenburg County’s General Court of Justice Superior Division claims breach of contract. The Minnesota-based equipment finance firm alleges the CycleBar franchise owners engaged in a civil conspiracy to prevent it from recovering cycling equipment from the fitness center, as per the lease terms.

Geneva is seeking damages of $60,608.33, plus accrued interest, for the equipment leased to JaneShirley Management Group — doing business as CycleBar — and franchise owners Alex and Cortina Delpleche. It is also seeking attorney’s fees.

The complaint states the franchise operator entered into a master equipment lease with Geneva on May 20, 2022, for the cycling equipment at the SouthPark location.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Families forced to find place to live after apartments unsafe)

Families forced to find place to live after apartments unsafe

©2024 Cox Media Group