Overcrowded school bus has some parents concerned

CHARLOTTE — A packed Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus has some parents concerned after a student recorded video of kids standing in the aisle because there were no seats available.

The ninth grader at the new Ballantyne Ridge High School who rides the bus said it’s not safe, and her parents asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district to fix the problem.

“The second week of school, it started getting more packed,” said student C’Nyia Rembert. “They’ll yell out, ‘There’s nowhere to sit’ and he just tells them ‘Find a seat.’”

“I think when they did the zoning, they really didn’t consider how many kids will transfer from South Meck (High School), going to this new school,” said her father, Carlos Rembert.

He said he has called to complain about the problem but there hasn’t been anything done about it.

“I literally sat on the phone for 30 minutes,” he said. “No one came to the phone when the office opened.”

Candace Brazzle, C’Nyia Rembert’s mother, said Wednesday on the phone that they want a swift resolution.

“These kids could go flying out the window, flying on top of each other,” Brazzle said. “If that bus rolls over, if someone hits it hard enough, it’s just not a safe situation.”

Channel 9 reached out to CMS Wednesday via email. A spokesperson for the district said they are looking into this issue and will get back to us soon.

