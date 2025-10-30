Pageland officer fired, charged after domestic dispute

PAGELAND, S.C. — A Pageland police officer is off the job and facing domestic violence charges, according to a Facebook post from the Pageland Police Department.

Chesterfield County deputies arrested Brandon Dixon Wednesday night after responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

“Officers are held to a higher standard as part of their duty to protect and serve,” Pageland Police Chief Dean Short said. “That’s why they are held accountable when they fall short.”

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the charges.

