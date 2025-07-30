Pageland Police seek public’s help in identifying hit-and-run driver

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Pageland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual connected to a hit-and-run incident that took place on Monday on Highway 151 in front of Kountry Korner.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the individual or vehicle involved to come forward.

The police department has provided a contact number, 843-672-6437, for tips and information that could aid in the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

