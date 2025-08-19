Palisades High School resumes normal activities after police investigation, arrest on campus

CHARLOTTE — On-campus activities and a teacher workday will go on as scheduled for Palisades High School Tuesday, the district said.

The school district told Channel 9 that everyone was sent home on Monday for a police investigation.

The principal sent a message to families saying an arrest was made.

The district also emphasized the importance of the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD for more details about what happened.

