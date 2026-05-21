Palisades High School wins girls’ flag football championship

CHARLOTTE — The Palisades High School girls’ flag football team took home the CMS Flag Football League Championship title Wednesday.

The Pumas beat the Phillip O. Berry Cardinals 13-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

Miracle Moore won the MVP in the championship game. She says she’s glad the sport has grown, allowing girls to compete.

“I’m very happy that it’s, like, getting brought into the world,” she said. “I’m glad it’s giving girls a chance to actually show what they’re capable of.”

Girls’ flag football was officially voted as a North Carolina high school varsity sport earlier this month.

The Butler High School Bulldogs beat the Rocky River Ravens in the third place game.

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