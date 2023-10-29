Panthers beat Texans 15-13 securing first win of the season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers beat the Houston Texans 15-13, breaking their six-game losing streak and getting their first win of the season.

According to Panthers.com, three straight power runs from running back Chuba Hubbard secured a first down, forcing Houston to use all of its timeouts. The Panthers were able to burn enough time to set up a game-winning 23-yard field goal from kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Carolina’s defense put continuous pressure on the Texans, stopping them from consistently running the ball. Panthers.com says Hubbard got off to a strong start with 15 carries for 28 yards, with Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear pulling the rest of the weight.

Injuries still plagued the Panthers’ defense. Outside linebacker Justin Houston was taken out of the game with a hamstring injury and did not rejoin, Panthers.com says.

The team was already stretched thin considering another outside linebacker, Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on injury reserve this week, and a new pickup linebacker, Luiji Vlain, is currently inactive. Panthers.com says those absences left Brian Burns, DJ Johnson, and Amare Barno to help secure Sunday’s win.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Eddy Pineiro #4 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring the game winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

