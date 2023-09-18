Panthers Brian Burns suits up with no contract extension

CHARLOTTE — It’s gameday at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football.

The Panthers are looking to win their first home game of the season.

Two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns is suited up, ready to play but is without a contract extension.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Burns makes a convincing case he is needed on the field.

