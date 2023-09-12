Panthers CB Jaycee Horn out for several weeks with hamstring injury, ESPN reports

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is expected to be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, ESPN reports.

Horn went out with the injury during the first half of the season opener Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He did not return for the rest of the game.

In a news conference Monday, Coach Frank Reich said he wasn’t sure yet how severe the injury was.

Horn is one of the NFL’s top defensive players. He was a first-round pick from the 2021 draft class. He has ties to the Carolinas, playing for the University of South Carolina until his junior year.

Reich is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday and is expected to touch on Horn’s injury.

The next matchup for the Panthers is on Monday night. They play the New Orleans in the Saints’ first home game of the season.

