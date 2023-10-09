Panthers’ Chandler Zavala returns home with team after neck injury

DETROIT — After a brutal loss to the Detroit Lions, the Carolina Panthers are nursing an injury.

On Sunday, the Panthers fell to the Lions 42-24, continuing their winless season.

But a lot of fans are talking about that big injury. It was one of those moments that’s just bigger than football -- once everyone realized just how seriously guard Chandler Zavala was injured, everything and everyone completely stopped.

Zavala was carted off the field after suffering what looked like a neck injury in the first quarter.

A team spokesperson told Channel‘s DaShawn Brown that Zavala was alert and has movement in all his extremities. Coach Frank Reich said he believes Zavala may have suffered a stinger to his neck.

When Zavala went down, he appeared to be motionless for several moments. Not only did the medical staff rush to the field, but the entire team did as well. The game stopped for seven minutes.

Quarterback Bryce Young said before Zavala left the field, he actually encouraged the team.

“Even in those moments, he was telling us to keep going, to keep fighting and again,” Young said. “That speaks to the person he is, the competitor he is.”

Later on Sunday, the Panthers confirmed Zavala was taken to the hospital in Detroit. The team said Zavala met his team at the airport and flew home with them after his tests came back well in Detroit, the team said.

For a minute, it looked like the Panthers picked up some serious momentum after Zavala was injured -- but it didn’t stay that way. Read the game recap here.

