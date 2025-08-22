Panthers end preseason with third straight loss

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers concluded their preseason with a third consecutive loss, falling 19-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Quarterback Bryce Young and most of the Panthers’ starters were given a break from the final preseason game, allowing the second team to take the field against the Steelers’ starters.

Despite the absence of their starting lineup, the Panthers’ second-team defense managed to perform well against the Steelers’ first-string players.

The Panthers’ offense, which had struggled throughout the preseason, finally scored a touchdown in the game against the Steelers. However, this effort was not enough to secure a victory.

Carolina now sets is eyes on the regular season, with the first game set for Sept. 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Panthers’ first home game is in Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

