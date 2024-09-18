Panthers head coach addresses trade speculation around Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers returned to the practice field for the first time since making a change at quarterback.

NFL veteran Andy Dalton was named the starter Monday, while Bryce Young took reps with the scout team.

Owners David and Nicole Tepper also made an appearance at practice Wednesday, and could be seen speaking with players and staff.

Since the move, there’s been speculation around the Panthers’ plans for Bryce Young, and whether it could involve trading him.

“That’s not something we’re really considering,” said head coach Dave Conales. “We have a great situation with the quarterbacks right now, with guys that have experience. We love where we’re at. All hands on deck. We’re focused on playing the Raiders this week.”

Kickoff in Las Vegas is scheduled for 4:05 EST on Sunday.

