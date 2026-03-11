Panthers hike ticket prices

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers fans will pay an average of 12% more to watch the team play at Bank of America Stadium this fall, the fourth straight year the NFL franchise has raised ticket prices.

The Panthers emailed season ticket renewal notices this morning, alerting fans to the price hikes. A team spokesperson said the 12% figure is a blended average, meaning some seats could have increased more or less than that, depending on location.

The deadline to renew season tickets is May 1. Fans who renew by April 1 can receive a seven-month, no-interest payment plan; that offer is good for six months for fans renewing May 1.

