Panthers hit the gridiron for 1st day of training camp

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers kicked off their training camp on Wednesday as they look to end a seven-year playoff drought.

Under the leadership of head coach Dave Canales, the team is experiencing continuity in its coaching staff and system, which is expected to benefit players like quarterback Bryce Young.

“What I’m feeling out here are guys who understand what we’re doing,” said Canales.

“Just buying into the culture, buying into the coach’s message, buying into everything he presents to us on a day-to-day basis,” Young said.

This year marks the second year under head coach Dave Canales, which is likened to repeating a grade, allowing players to build on their knowledge from last season.

The Panthers’ roster has remained largely unchanged, providing a stable environment for players to thrive in the same offensive system

Canales expressed confidence in the team’s potential.

“I don’t think people will want to play us,” highlighting the increased confidence within the organization,“ Canales said.

The Panthers will continue training camp tomorrow.

