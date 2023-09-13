Panthers host media day to discuss injuries, shuffling of line, rocky start to season

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers season is in full swing. With big plays and strong performances by the Carolina team, injuries have been on the rise.

Just one game into the season, two key players are out due to injuries. On Wednesday, the Panthers placed left guard Brady Christensen on injured reserve after hurting his bicep. Cornerback Jaycee Horn is out with a serious injury to his hamstring, said head coach Frank Reich told Channel 9.

Following his long stretch in the 2022 season, Christensen’s absence shuffles the lineup that already has a rookie in the right guard position: Chandler Zavala for at least a month.

More concerning is the news about Horn. While speaking after Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, Reich said his hamstring injury is so serious it may require surgery. While Horn fights to get back on the field, CJ Henderson and Donte Jackson take the place of the top two cornerbacks.

“It just sucks because you hate to see a guy who works so hard, works so hard to stay on the field constantly battle with stuff like this,” Jackson told Channel 9.

Injuries aside, this is the first Monday Night Football for the Panthers since 2018.

The Panthers will be on TV64 Monday night. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by Eyewitness News live at the game.

