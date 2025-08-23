Panthers host third annual ‘Keep Pounding High School Classic’

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers hosted the third annual ‘Keep Pounding High School Classic’ on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium, featuring matchups between the Hough Huskies and South Pointe Stallions, and the Grimsley Whirlies versus the West Charlotte Lions.

The event allows top high school teams the opportunity to play inside an NFL stadium.

“Really just the atmosphere around it..... and just a great experience,” said a Hough player, reflecting on the opportunity to play at such a prestigious venue.

“The experience was great.... do it again next year,” Hough’s head coach added.

As for the action on the field, Hough beat South Pointe 14-10, while Grimsley beat West Charlotte in overtime, 28-27.

