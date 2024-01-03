Panthers interim head coach encouraged after injured linebacker returns home

CHARLOTTE — A Carolina Panthers linebacker is back home after suffering a head injury on Sunday.

Marquis Haynes Sr. entered concussion protocol after he was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Haynes was able to fly home Monday after staying overnight in a Florida hospital.

In a news conference Wednesday, interim head coach Chris Tabor said he was “scared” after witnessing Haynes’ injury. Tabor said he was relieved to have him back in the building on Wednesday.

Haynes is still in concussion protocol.

The Panthers were shut out Sunday for the first time since 2002.

The team’s final game of the season will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

