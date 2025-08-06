Local

Panthers’ Jaycee Horn misses practice after car crash in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car crash Wednesday morning and will miss the team’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers said.

The wreck happened on the corner of Mint and Morehead streets in Uptown while Horn was driving alone to training practice. Despite the incident near the Bank of America Stadium, no one involved was transported by emergency medical personnel.

Horn was evaluated by team medical personnel following the crash. The extent of any injuries has not been detailed, but his absence from practice indicates a precautionary measure.

