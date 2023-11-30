Panthers look to turn around things going into Sunday’s game against Bucs

CHARLOTTE — After the jarring news Monday that Frank Reich was out as the Carolina Panthers head coach, the team must do everything it can to refocus on the task at hand, which is to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

Despite the record, the message we’ve heard from interim head coach Chris Tabor and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is to play loose.

The Panthers (1-10) will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (4-7) this Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

